India seeks tech infra centres, skill networks

India has proposed establishing digital public infrastructure (DPI) repositories to promote knowledge exchange and digital transformation among member states, along with capacity-building centres to help BRICS nations develop a future-ready workforce.

During the 12th BRICS Communications Ministers Meeting, India proposed voluntary, demand-driven pilot programmes to implement DPI solutions across BRICS nations.

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The proposed DPI repository will showcase successful models, open platforms and best practices created by BRICS nations, allowing members to share knowledge and foster innovation.

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Under the pilot projects, countries with advanced DPI capabilities would assist other members in addressing challenges related to context-specific digital transformation. The demand would determine participation, which would be entirely optional.