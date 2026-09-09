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Home / India / India sends 35 tonnes of fresh relief aid to flood-hit Nepal

India sends 35 tonnes of fresh relief aid to flood-hit Nepal

IAF C-17 carries relief material and equipment as rescue teams continue search for over 5,300 missing people

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:29 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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India sends fresh tranche of relief material, equipment to flood-ravaged Nepal. Image credit/PTI file
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India on Wednesday sent a fresh tranche of humanitarian aid comprising 35 tonnes of relief material and equipment onboard a C-17 transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal, officials said.

The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal climbed to 1,365 on Wednesday as more bodies were recovered from the affected areas, according to authorities.

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The first tranche of relief material was sent by India hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah on August 26, the day flash floods struck the Himalayan nation.

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Since then, New Delhi has sent multiple consignments, including relief supplies and essential medicines, besides deploying an Indian tunnel rescue team, who are continuing to work alongside the Nepalese Army, and a forensic team to aid in the identification of mortal remains of the victims.

India on September 3 night had dispatched its sixth tranche of over 21 tonnes of essential relief supplies on board two military transport aircraft to flood-ravaged Nepal.

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“In continuance of the efforts from India for helping Nepal in HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) work, a C-17 transport aircraft of the IAF departed today, carrying 35 tonnes of relief material and equipment,” a defence official said.

On Wednesday, rescue teams continued to search for 5,326 people, including at least 589 foreign nationals, who remain missing, according to a Nepal Police news bulletin.

Rescue teams recovered 363 bodies from Chitwan district, 226 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West and 197 from Nuwakot.

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