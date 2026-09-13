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Home / India / India sends first consignment of Bailey bridge components to flood-hit Nepal

India sends first consignment of Bailey bridge components to flood-hit Nepal

The consignment was handed over to Nepal's Road Division in Hetauda on Saturday, India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said

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PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 12:19 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Components for a Bailey bridge that were sent to Nepal by India. Image credit/X@navsri6619
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India has sent the first consignment of components for a 70-metre Bailey bridge to Nepal to help restore connectivity in the flood-affected Betrawati area, the Indian envoy in Kathmandu said.

The consignment was handed over to Nepal's Road Division in Hetauda on Saturday, India's Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said in a post on X, adding that more consignments of the bridge components would arrive in the coming days.

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"This bridge will help restore connectivity in Betrawati area that was affected by the recent flash flood in Nepal," the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a post on X on Saturday.

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A Bailey bridge is a portable, pre-fabricated modular steel truss bridge that can be assembled quickly by hand without needing heavy machinery or special tools.

The latest assistance on Saturday is part of India's ongoing humanitarian support to Nepal following the devastating flash floods that struck the northern and central regions of the Himalayan nation on August 26, killing nearly 1,400 people and leaving more than 5,000 missing as of Sunday.

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India has sent more than 130 tonnes of relief material and deployed 54 expert personnel to support Nepal's rescue, relief and forensic operations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

New Delhi has also provided specialised tunnel and mud-rescue equipment, DNA kits and forensic equipment, along with essential supplies such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

The Indian Air Force has operated at least eight special flights to deliver relief supplies, while an Indian tunnel rescue team has been working with the Nepal Army in search operations and a forensic team has been assisting Nepali authorities in identifying the mortal remains of victims.

India has said it remains committed to supporting Nepal's rescue, relief and recovery efforts following the floods.

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