India sends relief aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar

India sends relief aid to earthquake-hit Myanmar

Relief package includes blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps and food packets
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:33 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
An Indian Air Force aircraft, carrying essential supplies, lands at Yangon in Myanmar, on Saturday .
India has dispatched 15 tonnes of relief material to Myanmar following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on Friday.

An Indian Air Force C130-J transport aircraft, carrying essential supplies, took off from Hindon airbase, located 20 kilometers east of the national capital, New Delhi, on Saturday morning.

The IAF plane later landed at Maynmar's Yangon.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the first tranche of urgent humanitarian aid for the people of Myanmar has been dispatched. “The IAF plane is carrying blankets, tarpaulins, hygiene kits, sleeping bags, solar lamps, food packets, and kitchen sets. A search and rescue team and medical team are also accompanying this flight,” Jaishankar added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his concern for the affected regions in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand shortly after the earthquake.

“Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand,” Modi posted on X.

