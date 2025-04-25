India sends USD 2 million medical aid to Nepal

In continuation of its “Neighbourhood First’ policy, India on Friday sent a consignment of medical aid to Nepal.

India has sent medical aid worth USD 2 million, consisting of medicines and vaccines for patients with thalassemia and sickle cell disease, in response to a request from Nepal, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The MEA spokesperson said the first tranche of 17,030 vials of vaccines for the immunisation of thalassemia patients has been handed over to Nepal.