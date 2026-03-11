India shifting to proactive deterrence posture: Amry chief Gen Dwivedi

Citing key lessons from Operation Sindoor, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi has said India is shifting from a reactive approach to a proactive deterrence posture.

Advertisement

Addressing the participants of the 21st Higher Defence Management Course at the College of Defence Management (CDM) here on Tuesday, also said the Indian Army stands at the cusp of a new era defined by technological prowess, organisational agility and self-reliance.

Advertisement

"Highlighting key lessons from Operation Sindoor, the Chief of the Army Staff underscored India's shift from a reactive to a proactive deterrence posture," a defence release said here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

General Dwivedi stressed the need to effectively harness multi-domain operations, data-centric warfare and unmanned systems in future conflicts, it said.

He underlined the importance of developing "battlefield equalisers" (technologies etc that negate a superior force's advantage) alongside traditional battlefield winners, saying adaptation and innovation are critical to sustaining operational advantage.

Advertisement

He also emphasised that 'Change Management' is a strategic necessity and not an option.

He urged officers to develop and apply five dimensions of thinking - creative, critical, systems, cognitive and imaginative - to enhance institutional adaptability and foster innovative problem-solving, it said.

The Army Chief noted that all "five generations of warfare" (evolution of combat from traditional warfare to modern conflict) must be fought in unison through an integrated, multi-domain approach.

He also highlighted the need for a holistic understanding of 'grey-zone warfare' (not a full scale war)- from the level of the Commanding Officer to the Chief of Army Staff - to effectively counter evolving threats.

Emphasising optimal human resource utilisation, he called for empowering Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) to bridge officer shortages and reinforce leadership at tactical levels.

General Dwivedi also referred to raising new organisations such as the Bhairav Battalion (the Indian Army's elite force tasked with operational requirements along the Indo-Pak borders) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Brigade, illustrating the Army's proactive adaptation to contemporary security challenges.

During an interaction with the faculty of CDM and international participants from friendly foreign countries, the Army Chief exchanged views on strategic management, leadership development and resource optimisation.

He commended the College for its pivotal role in developing strategic leaders, promoting tri-service synergy and strengthening India's defence preparedness through higher defence management education, the release added.