India shows upward tragectory in its newborn and child health outcomes; sustained efforts driving sharp decline in child mortality: UNIGME report

India, with its wide demographic and sociocultural diversity, has shown an upward trajectory in its newborn and child health outcomes according to the latest United Nations Inter-Agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UNIGME) Report 2025.

Advertisement

The report hails India as a key contributor to global progress in reducing child mortality.

Advertisement

Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) records a decline of 70 per cent from 1990. In 1990, India had a NMR of 57 which has now fallen to 17 in 2024. Under 5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) witnesses a sharp fall of 79 per cent from 1990's data. In 1990 the U5MR stood at 127 while in 2024 it declined to 27.

Advertisement

Over the past two decades, India has played a pivotal role in reducing child mortality in the southern Asia region, which has witnessed a 76 per cent decline in under-five deaths since 1990 and 68 per cent decline since 2000.

This sharp reduction is largely driven by countries like India through targeted public health interventions, improved institutional delivery systems, and expanded immunisation coverage.

Advertisement

The region’s U5MR has fallen significantly - from 92 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2000 to nearly 32 in 2024, reflecting sustained progress in child health outcomes.

India’s focused interventions have contributed to reducing deaths caused by preventable conditions such as: Pneumonia, Diarrhoea, Malaria and Birth-related complications.

The report highlights that a majority of child deaths are preventable or treatable, and India’s rising interventions such as: Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), Facility-based newborn care, Integrated Management of Neonatal and Childhood Illnesses (IMNCI) has significantly improved survival rates.

India’s improvements in neonatal care systems have been particularly impactful. Across southern Asia, neonatal deaths declined by nearly 60 per cent since 2000 and mortality in children aged 1-59 months declined by over 75 per cent.

While southern Asia still accounts for nearly 25 per cent of global under-five deaths, the region has made one of the fastest reductions globally, positioning India as a leader among high-burden countries.