India, Singapore likely to sign pact on green digital shipping corridor

India and Singapore are likely to sign a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a green digital shipping corridor (GDSC) shortly, aiming to connect the Indian marine sector to the global network.

The pact is expected to be signed during Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal’s proposed visit to Singapore next week. Sonowal, accompanied by a delegation, is scheduled to attend the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), which will take place from March 24 to 28.

Teo Eng Dih, chief executive of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), the host of the week-long maritime event, said, “We are thinking of establishing a letter of intent with India as a starting point. It is something we are still working on.”

He said the deal is expected to be signed during SMW itself, but declined to provide further details.

Teo noted that India is keen to export green fuels, including biofuels, to the region and share its digital expertise. The GDSC will link the Indian maritime sector to the global network through the Singapore maritime ecosystem, which industry observers recognise as one of the world’s largest shipping and marine trade hubs.

The five-day international event will also host maritime ministers from Estonia, France, Portugal, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Indian ports, shipyards, and companies will set up an ‘India Pavilion’ at the exhibition. Participants include Indian Ports Association, Cochin Shipyard, Indian Maritime University, Shipyards Association of India, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, Chowgule Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipyards and Engineers, San Marine Shipyard, Synergy Ship Builders and L&T Shipyard.