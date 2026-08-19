India, Singapore set to give strategic partnership a fresh push

India and Singapore will review the progress of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and explore deeper cooperation in advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, connectivity, healthcare and skills development at the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in Singapore tomorrow.

Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada will represent India at the ministerial-level dialogue.

Advertisement

Ahead of the meeting, Jaishankar today met his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan and held discussions on further deepening the bilateral partnership, besides exchanging views on the prevailing geopolitical situation.

Advertisement

“Delighted to meet my friend FM Vivian Bala of Singapore. A detailed discussion on how to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also value his insights on the current geopolitical situation,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Delighted to meet my friend FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A detailed discussion on how to further deepen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Also value his insights on the current geopolitical situation. Look forward to further interacting with him during the 4th… pic.twitter.com/g0fAt9C7mJ — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 19, 2026

Advertisement

The two ministers also laid the foundation stone of the new chancery complex of the High Commission of India in Singapore.

Jaishankar said the new complex would reflect the “new era” in India-Singapore ties and strengthen services for the Indian diaspora.

The fourth ISMR, scheduled for August 20, will also see the Indian ministers interact with their Singaporean counterparts and call on the Singaporean leadership.

The ministerial roundtable has emerged as a key mechanism for driving cooperation under the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Its deliberations have helped shape the CSP Roadmap, unveiled during Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to India in September 2025.

The two sides are expected to review ongoing initiatives and identify new areas of collaboration during tomorrow’s meeting.

The previous three rounds of the ISMR were held in New Delhi in September 2022, Singapore in August 2024 and New Delhi in August 2025.

Alongside the ministerial roundtable, the fourth India-Singapore Business Roundtable will also be held in Singapore, bringing together key business leaders in a strategic and advisory forum.

The focus on advanced manufacturing, digitalisation, connectivity, healthcare and medicine, skills development and sustainability assumes significance as India and Singapore seek to broaden their partnership beyond traditional areas of economic cooperation.