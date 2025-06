Advertisement

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The attack falls in the broad pattern of systematic attempts by extremists to erase the symbols of tolerance and eviscerate the syncretic culture and the cultural legacy of Bangladesh”.

Jaiswal said, “We urge the interim government to rein in the extremists, and take strict action against the perpetrators to prevent recurrence of such incidents that have sadly become a repetitive feature.”

Tagore’s home, historically called Rabindra Kachharibari, is located in Sirajganj district of Bangladesh. The violent act is a disgrace to the memory and the inclusive philosophy and teachings that the Nobel Laureate espoused in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said.