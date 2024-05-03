India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

PTI

United Nations, May 3

In a sharp retort, India has said Pakistan harbours a “most dubious track record” on all aspects, as it slammed “destructive and pernicious” remarks made by Islamabad's envoy in the UN General Assembly here.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj's stern response came after Pakistan's UN envoy Munir Akram made lengthy remarks against India, including references to Kashmir, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, during his address to the UN General Assembly meeting on ‘Culture of Peace'.

“One final point…in this Assembly, as we endeavour to cultivate a culture of peace amid these challenging times, our focus remains steadfast on constructive dialogue. We thus choose to set aside the remarks from a certain delegation, which not only lacks decorum but also detracts from our collective efforts due to their destructive and pernicious nature,” Kamboj said on Thursday.

“We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?” she said.

Kamboj asserted that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions, which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence.

“It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for Member States to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes,” she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan