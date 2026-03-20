India sourcing crude from multiple countries, including Russia: Ministry of External Affairs

India has said it is sourcing energy supplies from multiple countries, including Russia, while stepping up efforts to safeguard domestic availability amid disruptions in global shipping routes and emerging concerns over LPG supply.

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Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi remains focused on ensuring energy security through diversified sourcing, even as logistical challenges linked to ongoing tensions in West Asia impact supply chains.

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“Energy shipping routes have been impacted, which is a matter of concern,” Jaiswal said, noting that the government is closely monitoring the situation through regular inter-ministerial coordination, including daily briefings by the Petroleum Ministry.

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Highlighting immediate priorities, he said domestic LPG consumption is being given precedence in view of supply constraints.

“Supply of LPG is a concern at the moment. Therefore, we are prioritising domestic consumers first. Their needs will be taken care of before addressing requirements of commercial establishments,” he said.

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The spokesperson added that recent arrivals of LPG tankers have provided some relief, while efforts are under way to augment supplies further by tapping additional sources globally.

“We are trying to diversify our sources and looking for LPG supplies from other parts of the world. We are working continuously to secure our energy needs,” he said.

On reports focusing on specific oil shipments, Jaiswal downplayed concerns, asserting that India’s procurement strategy is inherently broad-based.

“We buy oil from across the world. It is normal for tankers to arrive from different regions. We have diversified options, and this will continue,” he said.

Clarifying India’s position, he added, “We are buying from various sources, including Russia. There are several vessels that dock regularly—it is a continuous process.”

The remarks come at a time when volatility in global energy markets and disruptions in key maritime routes have raised concerns over supply stability. As one of the world’s largest importers of crude oil and LPG, India has been recalibrating its sourcing strategy to mitigate risks and ensure uninterrupted availability.

Officials maintain that diversification of suppliers, coupled with prioritisation of domestic demand, remains central to India’s approach in navigating the evolving energy landscape.