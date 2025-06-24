India stands ready to help resolve Iran-Israel conflict: Ministry of External Affairs

Hours after US President Donald Trump's claims of an Iran-Israel ceasefire, India on Tuesday said it stands ready to play its part to resolve the situation and insisted on "dialogue and diplomacy" as the way forward.

New Delhi said it remained "deeply concerned" about the overall situation, but welcomed reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Though Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, later he accused both sides of violating it.

"We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about," it said.

New Delhi again called for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region," the MEA said in a statement.

"India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all parties concerned will work towards sustained peace and stability," it said.

New Delhi's latest statement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India's "deep concern" over Iran's conflict with Israel.

Modi had also called for immediate de-escalation of the situation through "dialogue and diplomacy".

The phone conversation initiated by Pezeshkian on Sunday came after the US bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

"We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi had said in a social media post.

"Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," the prime minister added.

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities had triggered fears of a wider regional conflict.