India successfully test-fires 2 Pralay missiles off Odisha coast     

India successfully test-fires 2 Pralay missiles off Odisha coast     

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:47 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Salvo launch of two Pralay missiles in quick succession from the same launcher being successfully conducted from ITR, Chandipur, on Wednesday. (ANI video grab)
India on Wednesday successfully test-fired two Pralay missiles in quick succession off the coast of Odisha.

Pralay is an indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile featuring state-of-the-art navigation system to ensure high precision.

It is capable of carrying multiple types of warheads against various targets.

The test-firing of the missiles was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

"The flight-test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials. Both the missiles followed the intended trajectory meeting all flight objectives as confirmed by tracking sensors," the defence ministry said.

