India successfully tests multi-layered air defence against ballistic missiles

Taking the country’s air defence capabilities to the next level, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted three consecutive flight tests demonstrating a multi-layered defence system against long-range ballistic missiles.

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The DRDO has also tested a naval missile designed to target enemy ships at sea.

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The Ministry of Defence on Saturday said that the multi-layered Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) capability was successfully demonstrated during a series of tests carried out on June 10 and 11.

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“The interceptors (missiles fired to bring down the incoming threats) successfully engaged their respective targets. The systems have been designed and developed with the latest technologies to address emerging missile threats,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, these tests have put the country in the elite group of nations having BMD capability to engage up to ranges of Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs).

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In military terminology, an ICBM refers to a missile with a range more than 5,000 km. A BMD – like the once developed by India—should be able to intercept the incoming threat.

Among the series of tests, the DRDO also successfully carried out the maiden flight test of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR).

India has been developing missile interceptors in the past two decades. The first test of the Prithvi Air Defence (PAD) interceptor for high-altitude engagements was conducted in 2006-07, followed by trials of the Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptor for low-altitude interceptions.

The system was further fine-tuned over the years, with multiple successful tests of the PAD and AAD systems conducted off the Odisha coast during 2017 and 2018. These trials demonstrated the capability to intercept simulated ballistic missile targets with high accuracy.

In April 2023, India successfully conducted the maiden flight test of a sea-based (naval) BMD interceptor.

The tests done over the past two days are part of the next stage of development to have long-range, high-speed interception capabilities, including the ability to counter ICBM-class threats.

Prior to tests announced on Saturday, a series of BMD tests have also been conducted in 2022 and in July 2024.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO on the successful demonstration of these crucial technologies.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of the DRDO, closely monitored the trials and applauded the combined efforts of DRDO and industry partners.