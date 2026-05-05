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Home / India / India, Sudan hold talks to deepen ties, reaffirm anti-terror resolve

India, Sudan hold talks to deepen ties, reaffirm anti-terror resolve

The Indian delegation is led by M Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Sudanese side is headed by Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Maowia Osman Khalid Mohammed

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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Sudanese Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Mawia Osman Khalid (C-R), Joint Secretary for West Asia and North Africa (WANA) Suresh Kumar (centre), and other delegates pose for a photo during the 9th round of India-Sudan Foreign Office Consultation, in Port Sudan on Monday. (@MEAIndia/ANI Photo)
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India and Sudan held the ninth round of Foreign Office Consultations in Port Sudan, reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and reaffirming their commitment to strengthen cooperation across key sectors, including trade, health, education and energy, the Ministry of External Affairs informed here on Tuesday.

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The Indian delegation was led by M Suresh Kumar, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the Sudanese side was headed by Undersecretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Maowia Osman Khalid Mohammed.

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During the talks, both sides assessed progress in political and economic engagement and explored avenues to expand collaboration in areas such as agriculture, mining, small and medium enterprises and digital public infrastructure, along with people-to-people exchanges.

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According to the officials, Sudan reiterated its condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year, with both countries resolving to intensify efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms.

The consultations also covered regional developments, with the Sudanese side appreciating India’s capacity-building initiatives, including programmes under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation and ICCR scholarships. "Both sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation under these initiatives in line with the spirit of South-South cooperation," the official said.

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On the sidelines of the consultations, the Indian delegation called on Sudan’s Health Minister Dr Heitham Mohammed Ibrahim, who acknowledged India’s humanitarian assistance and ongoing support in the health care sector, including a recently organised prosthetic limb camp.

The delegation also met Mustafa Md Noor, Governor of the Red Sea state. Both sides have agreed to hold the next round of consultations in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date, the official added.

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