India on Tuesday summoned Russian Chargé d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov and conveyed its "grave concerns" and "unequivocal condemnation" over the missile attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, in which four Indian seafarers were killed off Ukraine's Odesa coast.

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During the meeting at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India emphasized that the July 19 attack on the merchant vessel undermined "the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce" and lodged a strong diplomatic protest with the Russian side.

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The MEA said the Russian envoy was asked to convey to Moscow that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives was "unacceptable and must be avoided."

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The diplomatic démarche came a day after the MV Golden Leo was struck while departing the Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Of the 17 crew members on board, five were Indian nationals. Four lost their lives in the attack, while the fifth remains hospitalised in critical condition.

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On Monday, India had condemned the strike, saying attacks on commercial shipping and civilian crew members were deplorable and contrary to the principles of freedom of navigation and international commerce.

India's Mission in Ukraine continues to monitor the situation and extend assistance to the injured sailor and the families of the victims.

The summoning of the Russian envoy marks India's strongest diplomatic response to the incident so far.

While New Delhi has maintained a calibrated stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and consistently called for dialogue, the deaths of four Indian nationals prompted it to formally register its concern with Moscow.