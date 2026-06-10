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Home / India / India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast       

India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast       

3 of the 24 crew members on board the vessel go missing following the attack

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:28 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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India on Wednesday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over a US attack on a commercial tanker with 24 Indian crew members off the coast of Oman, sources said.

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Three of the 24 crew members on board the vessel went missing following the attack.

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In its reaction, New Delhi said the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in West Asia must end, and free and unimpeded navigation through the international waterways should be restored at the earliest.

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The attack on commercial vessel Settebello came two days after a Palao-flagged vessel with 24 Indians came under attack of the US Navy as the ship tried to evade the US blockade of Iranian ports.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew on board, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

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It said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the local authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

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