India tells Ukraine: Dialogue, diplomacy only way forward to end war

India has reiterated to Ukraine that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and conveyed its readiness to contribute to efforts to end the war, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

The message was conveyed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, with the two ministers discussing recent developments in the conflict.

Advertisement

“External Affairs Minister met with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister yesterday. In this meeting, he discussed the recent developments that are happening in the conflict,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

Jaishankar, he said, once again conveyed India’s position that “dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for peaceful resolution”.

“India is in touch with both sides, Ukraine and Russia, and we have told them that if there is any way that India can contribute, India is ready to do so,” Jaiswal said.

Advertisement

The meeting came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi, where he reiterated India’s readiness to assist in peace efforts and stressed dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

Referring to Modi’s meeting with Putin in Bishkek on August 31, Jaiswal said the Prime Minister had made clear that “endless wars must now give way or move on to end of war”.

India hoped that the conflict would be resolved peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy “at an early date or time”, Jaiswal said.

Jaishankar’s meeting with Sybiha followed his recent visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with the Ukrainian leadership. In a post on X, Jaishankar said he welcomed the opportunity to meet Sybiha again after his recent visit to Ukraine and that their conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks.

India has maintained contact with both Russia and Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict and has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a peaceful resolution.