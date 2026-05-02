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Home / India / Mobile siren test: India launches new disaster alert system; ‘severe’ message sent to millions

Mobile siren test: India launches new disaster alert system; ‘severe’ message sent to millions

During the drill, users received a notification tagged “Extremely Severe Alert”, clearly stating that it was only a test and did not require any action with aim to gauge how effectively the system can reach people

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:13 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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An emergency-style alert that flashed on mobile phones across the country on Saturday was part of a nationwide trial, not a real threat.

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The Centre used the exercise to roll out a homegrown Cell Broadcast-based warning system designed to issue instant alerts during disasters.

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The initiative was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Built by the Centre for Development of Telematics, the platform, known as SACHET, has been deployed across all states and Union Territories.

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During the drill, users received a notification tagged “Extremely Severe Alert”, clearly stating that it was only a test and did not require any action. The aim was to gauge how effectively the system can reach people.

Unlike traditional SMS alerts, the new technology pushes messages directly to mobile devices, even if they are on silent or do-not-disturb mode. It also triggers a distinct alarm tone and displays a prominent message on the screen to grab attention immediately.

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Officials said the system will be used to warn people about natural calamities such as earthquakes, tsunamis and lightning, as well as industrial or man-made emergencies like gas leaks and chemical incidents.

So far, disaster alerts have largely relied on SMS, with billions of messages sent in various Indian languages. The new system is expected to improve outreach by delivering fast, location-specific alerts, even when networks are congested.

Once fully implemented, the Cell Broadcast service will ensure that critical warnings reach all compatible phones in a particular area, enhancing the country’s ability to respond swiftly to emergencies.

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