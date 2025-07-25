India tests UAV-launched missile successfully

India has successfully test-fired a missile launched from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). The test was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation at a test range in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Called the UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM), this can be used in conflict where the UAV can reach and hit inaccessible areas in mountains. The UAV launch is a low-cost alternative to delivering a missile onto a target.

Several areas along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and also along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China are difficult to target from ground-launched missiles. Sending a fighter jet to launch a missile at low-value tactical targets close to the LAC or the LoC would not be prudent when the same task can be done by a low-cost UAV.

India has armed UAVs and also Kamikaze drones, but those are used for long-distance strikes. India is also getting 31 Predator armed drones from the US company General Atomics. These are for high-value targets.

After the test, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the industry partners. This success proves that the Indian industry is now ready to absorb and produce critical Defence Technologies, the minister said in a post on X.

