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Home / India / India ties up with Denmark to locate, document remains of historic Danish ship 'Oresund'

India ties up with Denmark to locate, document remains of historic Danish ship 'Oresund'

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:01 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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ASI and Denmark collaborate on 'Oresund' shipwreck project. Pic shared by govt
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The Archaeological Survey of India has teamed up with Denmark to undertake a collaborative underwater archaeological project aimed at locating and documenting the remains of the historic Danish ship 'Oresund', which was wrecked off the coast near Karaikal in Puducherry, in 1619 CE.

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The Oresund occupies a significant place in maritime history as the first Danish ship known to have reached India. Shortly after its arrival in Indian waters, the vessel was wrecked near Karaikal, making it an important archaeological resource for understanding the early maritime interactions between Denmark and India.

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The ship was also a mark of broader history of seafaring and trade in the Indian Ocean during the early 17th century.

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"The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Underwater Archaeology Wing and the National Museum of Denmark: Njord - Center for Maritime and Underwater Cultural Heritage, Copenhagen, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake a collaborative underwater archaeological project aimed at locating and documenting the remains of the historic Danish ship Oresund," the Ministry of Culture said.

The project will focus on conducting a non-invasive archaeological survey using advanced technologies and scientific methods to identify potential remains of the shipwreck.

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This collaboration also marks a significant milestone for the Underwater Archaeology Wing, as it represents its first collaborative archaeological project with an international organization, the ministry said.

"This initiative also reflects the shared commitment of both institutions towards the documentation, protection, and study of underwater cultural heritage through international cooperation and the application of non-invasive scientific methodologies," it added.

A team of archaeologists in Denmark had recently discovered the largest medieval European cargo ship ever found.

The team found the wreck on the bottom of the Oresund while conducting site investigations for the construction of Lynetteholm, the controversial manmade island being built just off central Copenhagen. The 270-acre land feature is both a harbor protection feature to defend against storm surge and a new urban development district.

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