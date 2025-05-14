DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India to apprise UNSC committee of LeT front TRF's involvement in Pahalgam terror attack   

India to apprise UNSC committee of LeT front TRF's involvement in Pahalgam terror attack   

An Indian technical team is in New York and is interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the United Nations, official sources say
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:24 PM May 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel at the site of the Pahalgam terror attack. PTI file
Advertisement

India has stepped up efforts to designate TRF, a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a UN-listed terror outfit for its alleged involvement in carrying out the Pahalgam attack.

Advertisement

An Indian technical team is in New York and is interacting with the Monitoring Team of the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other partner countries in the United Nations, official sources said.

The team will also be meeting the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED), they said.

Advertisement

The team is expected to provide some materials to the relevant UN committees on the alleged involvement of The Resistance Front (TRF) in the strike, it is learnt.

The TRF, a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group LeT, had claimed responsibility for the dastardly April 22 attack in which 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper