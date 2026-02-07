India-US trade framework: $500 billion import plan to boost supply chains, technology

India has signalled its intent to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over the next five years, including energy products, aircraft and advanced technology goods, as part of efforts to deepen economic and strategic cooperation under the interim trade agreement framework with the United States.

According to a joint statement, India plans to significantly increase imports of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, coking coal and advanced technology products.

Both sides also agreed to expand trade in technology goods, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and equipment used in data centres, alongside enhanced joint technology cooperation.

The framework places strong emphasis on economic security alignment, supply chain resilience and innovation, with cooperation envisaged on investment screening, export controls and addressing non-market practices of third countries.

India and the US also committed to developing robust digital trade rules under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement, while addressing discriminatory or burdensome practices affecting bilateral digital trade.

Officials said the agreement reflects a shared effort to align economic and strategic priorities and to strengthen long-term cooperation in critical and emerging sectors.