DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India-US trade framework: $500 billion import plan to boost supply chains, technology

India-US trade framework: $500 billion import plan to boost supply chains, technology

According to a joint statement, India plans to significantly increase imports of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, coking coal and advanced technology products

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:32 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. File Photo
Advertisement

India has signalled its intent to purchase $500 billion worth of US goods over the next five years, including energy products, aircraft and advanced technology goods, as part of efforts to deepen economic and strategic cooperation under the interim trade agreement framework with the United States.

Advertisement

According to a joint statement, India plans to significantly increase imports of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, coking coal and advanced technology products.

Advertisement

Both sides also agreed to expand trade in technology goods, including graphics processing units (GPUs) and equipment used in data centres, alongside enhanced joint technology cooperation.

Advertisement

The framework places strong emphasis on economic security alignment, supply chain resilience and innovation, with cooperation envisaged on investment screening, export controls and addressing non-market practices of third countries.

India and the US also committed to developing robust digital trade rules under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement, while addressing discriminatory or burdensome practices affecting bilateral digital trade.

Advertisement

Officials said the agreement reflects a shared effort to align economic and strategic priorities and to strengthen long-term cooperation in critical and emerging sectors.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts