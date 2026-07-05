India to chair UN consumer protection experts’ meet in Geneva

India will chair the ninth session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Consumer Protection Law and Policy, organised by the United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD), in Geneva from July 6 to 8, underscoring the country’s growing role in shaping global consumer protection policies.

Advertisement

The three-day meeting at the Palais des Nations will bring together representatives of member states, international organisations, consumer protection authorities, academia and other stakeholders to deliberate on emerging challenges in consumer protection law and policy.

Advertisement

Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidhi Khare, has been invited by UNCTAD to chair the session and will preside over discussions on key global consumer protection priorities.

Advertisement

A major highlight of the session will be the launch of the United Nations Principles for Consumer Product Safety, adopted by the UN General Assembly in December 2025. India will also participate in a high-level fireside chat on the significance of the new principles.

The agenda includes discussions on implementation of the United Nations Guidelines for Consumer Protection (UNGCP), consumer information and education, sustainable consumption, enforcement of consumer protection laws in global markets, and strengthening cross-border consumer protection mechanisms.

Advertisement

Delegates will also undertake a voluntary peer review of Argentina’s consumer protection law and policy and review recent legal, institutional and capacity-building developments.

India has emerged as an active participant in international consumer protection initiatives.

During the Ninth UN Conference on Competition and Consumer Protection held in Geneva in July 2025, the Department of Consumer Affairs showcased India’s experience in cross-border consumer dispute resolution through the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) and its pre-litigation convergence model.

According to the department, the National Consumer Helpline has facilitated refunds exceeding Rs 91.77 crore over the past 14 months by resolving more than 1.47 lakh refund-related grievances across 36 sectors before they entered litigation.

The government has also strengthened its consumer grievance redressal framework through e-Jagriti, an AI-enabled digital platform that allows online filing of complaints, virtual hearings, electronic case management and digital access to proceedings.

The platform also enables Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and consumers residing abroad to pursue complaints digitally, supporting cross-border consumer dispute resolution.

Officials said India’s chairing of the UNCTAD experts’ meeting reflects its expanding engagement in international cooperation and efforts to strengthen consumer protection frameworks globally.