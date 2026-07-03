India to factor Bangladesh-China developments into Teesta approach

India on Friday said it is closely monitoring developments in its neighbourhood and would take appropriate measures wherever necessary, amid growing strategic engagement between Bangladesh and China following Dhaka's recent high-level visit to Beijing.

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Responding to questions on whether China's proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor, its involvement in the Teesta river project and access to Bangladesh's Mongla Port posed security concerns for India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said New Delhi remained vigilant over such developments.

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"We closely monitor all such developments in our neighbourhood and take appropriate measures as required," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

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On the Teesta river project, Jaiswal reiterated that India's development partnership with Bangladesh is guided by mutual understanding.

"India's development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is based on a mutually agreed roadmap, which is regularly reviewed. Our views on the Teesta river project have been previously conveyed to the Bangladesh side. We will factor all related developments in our overall approach to the Teesta issue," he said.

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The remarks come days after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman concluded a five-day visit to China, during which Beijing pledged support for the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project and discussed a range of connectivity and infrastructure initiatives with Dhaka.

The two countries also explored the proposed China-Myanmar-Bangladesh Economic Corridor, which is expected to run along the Myanmar-Bangladesh border and is viewed by strategic observers as part of Beijing's efforts to expand connectivity to the Bay of Bengal.

Questions were also raised at the MEA briefing over reports that China had been granted access to Bangladesh's Mongla Port, a project in which India has also been involved, and whether the developments had security implications for New Delhi.

While the MEA did not directly comment on the corridor or the port, it stressed that India keeps a close watch on developments in the neighbourhood and responds as required.

Last week, China and Bangladesh elevated their ties to a "China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era", agreed to deepen defence and strategic cooperation, and expanded collaboration in connectivity, trade, water resources and industrial development, including the modernisation of Mongla Port.

Beijing also reiterated support for Bangladesh's participation in BRICS and its bid to become a partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.