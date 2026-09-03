DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / India to finalise US trade deal only after preferential tariff terms, says Piyush Goyal

India to finalise US trade deal only after preferential tariff terms, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister says India wants tariff terms that give its exporters an edge over competitors before finalising the Bilateral Trade Agreement

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:25 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Image credit/ANI
Advertisement

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India would finalise the provisions of its proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US only after Washington agrees to offer preferential tariff terms compared with those available to the country’s rivals.

Addressing the National Workshop on ‘Leveraging FTAs an Outreach Programme’ in New Delhi, Goyal said, “we will complete the BTA and make the final details public as soon as the US is able to provide us a preferential in comparison with our competitors".

Advertisement

The US and India have been negotiating the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) to increase market access, lower trade barriers and strengthen economic ties.

Advertisement

In July, a senior US official said the drafting of the agreement was largely finalised and could be signed in the next three to four months, with the ongoing US Section 301 trade investigations being the main hurdle.

The official said the agreement was “on paper” between the two nations and that the delay was procedural rather than the result of outstanding issues between Washington and New Delhi.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, India has been seeking tariff arrangements that provide its exporters with a competitive edge over rival nations.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts