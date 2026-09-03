India to finalise US trade deal only after preferential tariff terms, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday said India would finalise the provisions of its proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the US only after Washington agrees to offer preferential tariff terms compared with those available to the country’s rivals.

Addressing the National Workshop on ‘Leveraging FTAs an Outreach Programme’ in New Delhi, Goyal said, “we will complete the BTA and make the final details public as soon as the US is able to provide us a preferential in comparison with our competitors".

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The US and India have been negotiating the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) to increase market access, lower trade barriers and strengthen economic ties.

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In July, a senior US official said the drafting of the agreement was largely finalised and could be signed in the next three to four months, with the ongoing US Section 301 trade investigations being the main hurdle.

The official said the agreement was “on paper” between the two nations and that the delay was procedural rather than the result of outstanding issues between Washington and New Delhi.

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Meanwhile, India has been seeking tariff arrangements that provide its exporters with a competitive edge over rival nations.