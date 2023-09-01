 India to host Parliament-20 meeting from October 12-14: Official : The Tribune India

Exhibition showcasing India as mother of democracy will also be organised to coincide with the Parliament-20 meeting

The meeting will be held at the new Parliament building in New Delhi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, September 1

India will host the speakers of parliament of G20 countries next month in the new Parliament building here in a bid to build political support for international commitments.

The Parliament-20 meeting will be held from October 12 to 14 and presiding officers of the G20 countries and invitee nations will participate in the deliberations, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary, G20 India, told PTI here.

“This is a meeting relating to speakers and presiding officers of Parliament from all over G20 countries and invitee countries. This will happen between October 12 and 14 at the new Parliament building,” he said.

“One of the key narratives is India as the mother of democracy. So, when we have speakers of parliaments descending in Delhi during those days that key message will be re-affirmed through our deliberations,” Pardeshi said.

He added that an exhibition showcasing India as the mother of democracy will also be organised to coincide with the Parliament-20 meeting.

“It is a matter of pride that the meeting will take place in the new Parliament building,” Pardeshi said.

This will be the ninth meeting of the P20 group, which was initiated during the G20 Presidency of Canada in 2010.

“Since parliamentarians play an important role in guiding respective governments, P20 meetings aim to bring a parliamentary dimension to global governance, raise awareness, build political support for international commitments, and ensure that these are effectively translated into national realities,” another official said.

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

