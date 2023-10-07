India to host Parliament-20 summit next week, Canada to attend

New Delhi, October 6
Canada will attend Parliament-20 summit to be hosted by India next week, with presiding officers of national parliaments of all G20 nations to congregate.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day summit at Dwarka’s Yashobhoomi on October 13.
The summit is themed “Parliament for one earth, one family, one future”.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said the ninth P-20 summit in India would witness record attendance. “Apart from G20 nations, 10 other countries and organisations will participate. So far, 50 parliamentarians and 14 secretaries general, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice-Presidents, one committee chairman and the Inter-Parliamentary Union President have confirmed their participation,” said Birla.
