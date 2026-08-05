India to host ‘Tarang Shakti’ air exercise in Jodhpur

The Indian Air Force is set to host a major multi-nation air exercise along its western borders, with the second edition of ‘Tarang Shakti’ scheduled to take place at the Jodhpur air base in Rajasthan next month.

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The biennial exercise would be the first multi-nation air drill of this scale since the Indian Air Force launched strikes on Pakistani air bases during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

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Countries expected to participate with their aircraft include the United States, the UAE, Australia, Bangladesh, France, Greece, Singapore and Sri Lanka. In addition, 18 countries are sending military observers.

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India has invited 51 countries, and confirmations are still coming in, sources said.

The exercise, first held in 2024, is designed as a biennial event aimed at projecting air power, deepening defence partnerships and showcasing India’s indigenous aerospace industry to the world. Understanding the scope of ‘Tarang Shakti’ requires looking beyond fighter jets and flypasts to the broader military, diplomatic, industrial and strategic objectives it serves.

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At its core, the exercise will focus on operational and tactical learning, with IAF crews operating alongside some of the world’s most advanced air forces.

The drill will also strengthen the IAF’s ability to operate seamlessly with partner air forces across the Indo-Pacific, Europe and West Asia. India is expected to deploy its indigenous platforms, including the Tejas light combat aircraft, the light combat helicopter and the advanced light helicopter.

The exercise will feature ground training, maintenance crew interactions and technical exchanges between participating air forces.

Several top military leaders are expected to attend the exercise as observers.

The previous edition, held in August–September 2024, saw an estimated 150 aircraft participate across two phases.

Over 50 countries were invited to the first edition, with around 30 nations taking part in some capacity — roughly a dozen bringing military assets and fighter aircraft, while the rest attended as observers.

Eleven countries participated with military assets: Australia, France, Germany, Greece, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the United Kingdom and the United States.