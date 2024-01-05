India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

New Delhi, January 4
India and Nepal signed several agreements during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s ongoing visit to Kathmandu with the most prominent pact being a long-term agreement for Nepal to export 10,000 MW power to India in the next 10 years.
Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart discussed trade, connectivity projects and cooperation in key areas like defence and security, power and water resources at the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission being held after three years.
MoU on renewable energy
- An MoU for cooperation in renewable energy was also signed by the Nepal Electricity Authority and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, India
- The two sides also jointly inaugurated, through remote control, three cross-border transmission lines that were completed with India’s assistance
Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on a two-day visit. The two ministers also jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.
The two sides inked an MoU on renewable energy between Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, India. Two other agreements related to “Launch Service Agreement for the Munal Satellite’’ developed by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and for the Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects. India also announced a $75.11 million grant assistance to Nepal for the reconstruction of areas hit by the November 3 earthquake in western Nepal that had killed 154 and caused extensive damage to houses.
Earlier, Jaishankar called on Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel and PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable LS seats
Top leaders for INDIA seat-sharing deal, war rooms in states...
Amid threats in Red Sea, India keeps patrolling options open
not part of US-led operation so far