India to import 10,000 MW power from Nepal in 10 yrs

New Delhi, January 4

India and Nepal signed several agreements during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s ongoing visit to Kathmandu with the most prominent pact being a long-term agreement for Nepal to export 10,000 MW power to India in the next 10 years.

Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart discussed trade, connectivity projects and cooperation in key areas like defence and security, power and water resources at the seventh meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission being held after three years.

MoU on renewable energy An MoU for cooperation in renewable energy was also signed by the Nepal Electricity Authority and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, India

The two sides also jointly inaugurated, through remote control, three cross-border transmission lines that were completed with India’s assistance

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on a two-day visit. The two ministers also jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.

The two sides inked an MoU on renewable energy between Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, India. Two other agreements related to “Launch Service Agreement for the Munal Satellite’’ developed by the Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and for the Implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects. India also announced a $75.11 million grant assistance to Nepal for the reconstruction of areas hit by the November 3 earthquake in western Nepal that had killed 154 and caused extensive damage to houses.

Earlier, Jaishankar called on Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel and PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and conveyed the warm wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

