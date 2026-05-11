India to invest in green energy corridors to tackle grid stability issues: MNRE

India will be substantially investing in green energy corridors to tackle the issue of grid stability that is required for induction of renewable energy, said Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) on Monday, while emphasising the critical need to strengthen transmission infrastructure to support India’s expanding renewable energy capacity.

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Addressing the session on ‘New Energy Partnerships in a Volatile World’ at the CII Annual Business Summit in New Delhi, Sarangi highlighted that ensuring affordable, reliable and sustainable energy is central to India’s growth and competitiveness.

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Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, during his visit to Maharashtra, reviewed the rapid acceleration of renewable energy deployment in the State and held detailed discussions with senior State leadership on strengthening India’s clean energy transition. Hon’ble… pic.twitter.com/guFXJGY0pp — Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) (@mnreindia) May 11, 2026

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He underlined that as India accelerates its energy transition, the focus must not only be on adding renewable capacity but also on building the supporting ecosystem, including storage, grid modernisation and efficient transmission systems.

Sarangi stressed that electricity prices must be lowered for India to remain globally competitive, particularly as energy becomes a key determinant of industrial growth and investment decisions.

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He noted that reducing costs will require a combination of technological innovation, improved efficiencies and scaled investments across the renewable energy value chain.

He further emphasised that addressing curtailment challenges through enhanced grid infrastructure and better planning mechanisms will unlock the full potential of renewable assets.

Speaking at the session, Ashish Khanna, Director General, International Solar Alliance, emphasised the need for deeper global collaboration in building resilient supply chains.

“I would suggest that the Indian private sector probably needs to tie up a lot more with some of the international private sector, because I keep hearing from the private sector of all the countries that the road for supply chain diversification will lead through India,” he said.

Khanna noted that India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a global hub for clean energy manufacturing and deployment, given its large domestic market, improving policy ecosystem and growing technological capabilities.

He highlighted that stronger partnerships could enable access to capital, technology and markets, thereby accelerating the pace of energy transition not only in India but across emerging economies.