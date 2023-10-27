India to play greater role in Indo-Pacific: Army Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday said there will be challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, and India will have a key role to play.

He was speaking to Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd) at the curtain raiser to set the ball rolling for the first ‘Chanakya Dialogue’ to be hosted by the Army. On being asked about the importance of conflict at sea or on land, General Pande said land will continue to be a key domain of warfare. “The victory markers will be in the land domain, especially when we have contested borders.”

He spoke about the need to change and transform, look at technology as means of war, and the emergence of new technology, especially niche technology, and how this will impact war.

“Modernisation will be key to our progress, and we are inducting niche technology. We have identified 45 niche technologies and are running 120 indigenous projects. Our 5G test bed is 70 percent ready. We have inducted range of drones. AI and robotics are being looked at,” he said. Talking about borders, he said: “The past one year at the border has been challenging, but the situation is stable.”