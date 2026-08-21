India to set up more viral research labs in medical colleges to strengthen disease surveillance

The Health Ministry has launched an initiative to set up a nationwide network of laboratories in medical colleges which will focus on early diagnosis of infectious diseases, disease surveillance, outbreak investigation and research on emerging and novel viruses.

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India currently has 167 viral research and diagnosis laboratories (VRDLs) comprising 11 regional-level and 27 state level VRDLs, and 129 medical college and research institute-level laboratories VRDLs.

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The Department of Health Research (DHR) has invited applications from medical colleges, hospitals and research institutions to establish VRDLs for which the Centre will provide Rs 1.55 crore as one-time financial assistance to each selected institution. This includes Rs 66.8 lakh for civil work and infrastructure modification and Rs 88.2 lakh for laboratory equipment.

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The selected laboratories will be responsible for routine diagnosis of infectious pathogens, participation in syndromic and event-based surveillance, support during outbreaks and epidemics, and sharing of data with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

While state and central government medical colleges, research institutes, Armed Forces medical institutions and hospitals, Railways and other central government health institutions are eligible to apply, private medical colleges can apply only if they are ranked among the top 50 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

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Officials confirmed that no funds would be provided for recurring expenses such as salaries, consumables and contingencies. These expenses would have to be met by the host institution.

“The proposed medical college and research institute-level VRDLs will serve as the foundational tier of the laboratory network. Each laboratory is expected to generally cater to two to four districts, providing timely diagnostic services to the surrounding population,” the official requesting anonymity confirmed to The Tribune.

“Preference will be given to those medical institutions located in geographically underserved regions and districts where people have limited access to advanced diagnostic facilities. Institutions with capabilities in molecular diagnostics, genomic surveillance, multidisciplinary One Health research will receive additional weightage,” the official said.