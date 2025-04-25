India to sign Rs 63,000-cr deal with France for Rafale-Marine fighter jets

India is set to sign a contract with France for the procurement of Rafale-Marine fighter jets for its aircraft carriers. The deal, valued at Rs 63,000 crore, was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 9. The contract will be signed in New Delhi and includes the purchase of 26 Rafale-Marine jets, weapons, simulators, spares, and logistics support.

The Rafale-Marine jets will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s capabilities, with features like longer-range precision strike missiles and the ability to carry the 650-km range Scalp-EG cruise missile. The jets — 22 single-seater and four twin-seater variants — will be deployed primarily on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and can also be used by the Indian Air Force in case of a crisis.

The deal includes India-specific add-ons, such as establishing a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub, integrating India’s Astra missile, and sourcing from local suppliers. Deliveries of the jets are expected to begin three years after the contract is signed, with the entire fleet to be in place by 2031.

Advertisement

The Rafale-Marine jets will replace the aging MiG-29K fleet, which has been in service since 2011. The new jets will provide a significant upgrade to the Navy’s capabilities, with features like foldable wings and reinforced landing gears.

The procurement of Rafale-Marine jets is an interim measure to meet the country’s expanding security needs until the indigenous twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF) is developed. TEDBF is expected to make its first flight in 2028.