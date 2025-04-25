DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India to sign Rs 63,000-cr deal with France for Rafale-Marine fighter jets

India to sign Rs 63,000-cr deal with France for Rafale-Marine fighter jets

The contract will be signed in New Delhi and includes the purchase of 26 Rafale-Marine jets, weapons, simulators, spares, and logistics support
article_Author
Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:40 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Rafale-Marine fighter jet. File photo
Advertisement

India is set to sign a contract with France for the procurement of Rafale-Marine fighter jets for its aircraft carriers. The deal, valued at Rs 63,000 crore, was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 9. The contract will be signed in New Delhi and includes the purchase of 26 Rafale-Marine jets, weapons, simulators, spares, and logistics support.

The Rafale-Marine jets will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s capabilities, with features like longer-range precision strike missiles and the ability to carry the 650-km range Scalp-EG cruise missile. The jets — 22 single-seater and four twin-seater variants — will be deployed primarily on the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and can also be used by the Indian Air Force in case of a crisis.

The deal includes India-specific add-ons, such as establishing a maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub, integrating India’s Astra missile, and sourcing from local suppliers. Deliveries of the jets are expected to begin three years after the contract is signed, with the entire fleet to be in place by 2031.

Advertisement

The Rafale-Marine jets will replace the aging MiG-29K fleet, which has been in service since 2011. The new jets will provide a significant upgrade to the Navy’s capabilities, with features like foldable wings and reinforced landing gears.

The procurement of Rafale-Marine jets is an interim measure to meet the country’s expanding security needs until the indigenous twin-engine deck-based fighter (TEDBF) is developed. TEDBF is expected to make its first flight in 2028.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper