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Home / India / India took up 550 minority atrocity cases with Pakistan, condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara

India took up 550 minority atrocity cases with Pakistan, condemns demolition of 125-year-old gurdwara

The Government also said Indian diplomatic missions and posts remain engaged with host governments worldwide to address issues concerning minority communities, including Sikhs

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:36 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Photo: ANI file
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India has taken up at least 550 major incidents of atrocities against minorities with Pakistan over the past five years, including 31 cases involving the desecration of religious places, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday, underlining New Delhi’s sustained diplomatic pressure on Islamabad over the safety of minority communities.

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The disclosure came as the Government also confirmed that it had strongly condemned the reported demolition of a portion of the 125-year-old Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad, Pakistan, and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

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In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said India had consistently urged Pakistan to fulfil its obligations towards safeguarding minorities and their places of worship.

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“In the last five years, the Government has raised at least 550 major incidents of atrocities against minorities, including 31 cases of desecration of religious places, with the Government of Pakistan,” the minister said.

He said New Delhi had called upon Islamabad to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of its minority communities and “put a decisive end to the prevailing environment of sectarian violence and religious intolerance in Pakistan”.

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The Government said it was aware of reports regarding the demolition of a portion of the historic Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha Sahib in Farooqabad and had reacted strongly.

“The Government strongly condemned the act, and urged the Government of Pakistan to expeditiously investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of this despicable act to justice,” the minister said.

The Government also said Indian diplomatic missions and posts remain engaged with host governments worldwide to address issues concerning minority communities, including Sikhs. It added that India regularly raises concerns relating to the protection of minorities at multilateral platforms, including the UN Human Rights Council.

The latest figures provide a rare official account of the scale at which New Delhi has formally protested incidents involving minority communities in Pakistan, reflecting its continued focus on the protection of Sikh and other religious heritage sites across the border.

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