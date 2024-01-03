India, UAE begin military exercise in Rajasthan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 2

The armies of India and the UAE today commenced a joint military exercise ‘Desert Cyclone’ in Rajasthan’s Mahajan area. This is the first edition of the joint exercise being held from January 2 to 15, the Ministry of Defence said.

The UAE land forces contingent comprises 45 personnel from the Zayed First Brigade. The Indian Army contingent comprising 45 personnel is being represented by a battalion from the Mechanised Infantry Regiment.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations including fighting in built-up area in desert and semi-desert terrain. The scope is under the United Nations Charter on peace-keeping operations.

The exercise will enhance cooperation and interoperability between both sides during peace-keeping operations.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajasthan