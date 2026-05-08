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Home / India / India, UAE, France agree on roadmap for trilateral cooperation

India, UAE, France agree on roadmap for trilateral cooperation

The decision was taken during the India-UAE-France trilateral meeting held in Abu Dhabi on May 7

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:26 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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India, the UAE and France have agreed to take forward their trilateral partnership through a structured roadmap focused on strategic areas such as artificial intelligence, space cooperation and cultural heritage.

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The decision was taken during the India-UAE-France trilateral meeting held in Abu Dhabi on May 7, attended by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and Martin Briens, Secretary General of France’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

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The three sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the trilateral framework and agreed to advance collaboration with defined timelines and institutional mechanisms. Discussions during the meeting centred on enhancing cooperation in emerging technologies, particularly AI, deepening engagement in the space sector and promoting initiatives relating to cultural heritage preservation.

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The trilateral engagement took place during Misri’s official visit to the UAE, where he also reviewed the full spectrum of India-UAE bilateral relations with the Emirati leadership.

During his meeting with Reem Al Hashimy, who also serves as the UAE’s Special Envoy for India, the two sides positively assessed progress made on decisions taken during the visit of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in January this year and Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit in February.

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They reviewed ongoing cooperation in areas, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence and security, fintech, healthcare, education, culture and people-to-people ties. Both sides also explored new initiatives aimed at further strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Misri also met Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, during the visit.

The Indian and Emirati sides exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The trilateral meeting underlined the growing strategic convergence among India, the UAE and France, with the three countries increasingly collaborating on technology, connectivity and broader geopolitical issues.

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