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Home / India / India, UAE look to expand investment, strategic ties as Misri meets top Emirati officials

India, UAE look to expand investment, strategic ties as Misri meets top Emirati officials

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s 2-day Abu Dhabi visit explored closer institutional linkages and cooperation in cultural and creative exchanges, including the House of India initiative, alongside tourism

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:16 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance Jassem Al Zaabi during a meeting to discuss investment ties and economic cooperation, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (@IndembAbuDhabi/X via PTI Photo)
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India and the UAE are looking to scale up investment flows and deepen strategic cooperation, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s Abu Dhabi visit bringing economic partnerships, cultural exchanges and regional developments into focus.

Misri, who concluded a two-day official visit to the UAE on Monday, held talks with senior Emirati officials on expanding the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with particular emphasis on unlocking fresh avenues of economic engagement and strengthening institutional ties.

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In a significant economic outreach, Misri met Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Finance and Managing Director and Group CEO of L’IMAD Holding Company, to explore ways to increase investment flows and forge long-term commercial partnerships benefiting both economies.

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The discussions assume significance as New Delhi and Abu Dhabi seek to build on their expanding economic relationship and translate strategic convergence into deeper commercial engagement.

Misri also met Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Special Envoy for India, to review the partnership across sectors and exchange views on regional and global developments.

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The talks reflected the continued high-level political engagement between the two countries amid a rapidly evolving geopolitical environment.

Cultural diplomacy and people-to-people ties featured prominently in Misri’s meeting with Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism.

The two sides explored closer institutional linkages and cooperation in cultural and creative exchanges, including the House of India initiative, alongside tourism.

The visit reaffirmed the strategic trust underpinning India-UAE relations, with both sides signalling their intent to broaden cooperation beyond existing areas and inject fresh momentum into the partnership.

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