India-UK Army exercise Ajeya Warrior concludes in Rajasthan

The India-UK joint military exercise ‘Ajeya Warrior-25’ concluded at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, on Sunday. The two-week long intensive training focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the UN mandate. A total of 240 personnel from the two armies participated in the 8th edition of the exercise.

Troops of the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment and the UK Army’s Royal Gurkha Regiment underwent joint tactical drills, combat conditioning, heli-borne operations, room-intervention and cordon-and-search exercises, alongside operational discussions and planning sessions. The validation phase showcased high levels of interoperability, precision and jointmanship achieved by both the contingents.

The closing ceremony included cultural showcases

and felicitation of outstanding soldiers, reflecting the camaraderie built during the exercise. An equipment display, featuring indigenous weapon systems under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, formed part of the concluding events.

‘Ajeya Warrior-25’ reinforced the strong defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to global peace and security.