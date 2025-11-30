DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India-UK Army exercise Ajeya Warrior concludes in Rajasthan

India-UK Army exercise Ajeya Warrior concludes in Rajasthan

The joint military exercise focuses on counter-terrorism operations

article_Author
Raj Sadosh
Abohar/Sriganganagar, Updated At : 05:03 PM Nov 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Troops of the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment and the UK Army’s Royal Gurkha Regiment underwent joint tactical drills, combat conditioning, heli-borne operations, room-intervention and cordon-and-search exercises, alongside operational discussions and planning sessions.
Advertisement

The India-UK joint military exercise ‘Ajeya Warrior-25’ concluded at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges, Rajasthan, on Sunday. The two-week long intensive training focused on counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the UN mandate. A total of 240 personnel from the two armies participated in the 8th edition of the exercise.

Advertisement

Troops of the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment and the UK Army’s Royal Gurkha Regiment underwent joint tactical drills, combat conditioning, heli-borne operations, room-intervention and cordon-and-search exercises, alongside operational discussions and planning sessions. The validation phase showcased high levels of interoperability, precision and jointmanship achieved by both the contingents.

Advertisement

The closing ceremony included cultural showcases

Advertisement

An equipment display, featuring indigenous weapon systems under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, formed part of concluding events.
An equipment display, featuring indigenous weapon systems under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, formed part of concluding events.

and felicitation of outstanding soldiers, reflecting the camaraderie built during the exercise. An equipment display, featuring indigenous weapon systems under Atma Nirbhar Bharat, formed part of the concluding events.

‘Ajeya Warrior-25’ reinforced the strong defence cooperation between India and the United Kingdom and reaffirmed the shared commitment of both nations to global peace and security. 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts