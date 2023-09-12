India, UK keen to speed up FTA talks

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, September 11

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said India and the UK were keen to conclude the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as soon as possible and there was an intention on both sides to expedite discussions so that some quick agreements could lead to a final signing of the FTA.

Sitharaman was speaking alongside UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt after the conclusion of the 12th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue here today.

An important outcome of the deliberations, reflected in the joint statement after the meeting, was that India would explore possibilities of direct listing of companies at the London Stock Exchange.

“We are particularly pleased to have made a big step forward with the first confirmation by India that it will explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination for the direct listing of Indian companies,” Chancellor Hunt said.

Under the current regulations, Indian firms are not allowed to list directly on foreign exchanges and can do so only through instruments such as depository receipts.

The FM this July announced that the government had taken a decision to enable direct listing of listed and unlisted companies on the International Financial Services Centre in Ahmedabad.

Further, in a move that would facilitate access of Indian companies to global capital and better valuation, the FM also announced that a direct listing of securities by domestic companies would now be permissible in foreign jurisdictions.

Chancellor Hunt welcomed the development today. He said alongside this, there is also a new Pensions and Insurance Partnership between India and the UK, the establishment of knowledge and expertise-sharing, the new UK Infrastructure Financing Bridge and a deepened partnership on the developmental GIFT City.

“So, we can really support each other’s plans to strengthen the relationship and the way the next step of this is a comprehensive FTA and the Bilateral Investment Treaty,” Hunt added.

Joint venture on infra project

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced the launch of the new UK-India Infrastructure Financing Bridge to harness collective expertise in planning and implementing major infrastructure projects

