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Home / India / India, UK launch first 'Vision 2035' review as EAM holds talks with Foreign Secy Cooper

India, UK launch first 'Vision 2035' review as EAM holds talks with Foreign Secy Cooper

Cooper said the partnership had 'gone from strength to strength' in recent years

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:39 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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India and the United Kingdom on Thursday launched the first ministerial review of the India-UK Vision 2035 roadmap, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, defence, clean energy and maritime security.

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Welcoming Cooper on her first visit to India, Jaishankar said bilateral ties had evolved from a historical relationship into a "forward-looking highway of shared economic ambitions and high technology".

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He said recent milestones — including the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Defence Industrial Roadmap — had positioned both countries to build a stronger and more future-oriented partnership.

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"Our relationship saw remarkable developments last year, marked by the reciprocal visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Keir Starmer within months of each other," Jaishankar said.

The ministerial review focused on the five pillars of Vision 2035: growth, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and clean energy, and education.

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Jaishankar highlighted progress under the roadmap, including the India-UK Technology Security Initiative, Climate Technology Startup Fund, Offshore Wind Energy Task Force and the growing presence of British universities in India, with the University of Liverpool announcing its India plans on Thursday.

Cooper, in her opening remarks, described the meeting as a key milestone in implementing Vision 2035 and said the partnership had "gone from strength to strength" in recent years. She highlighted cooperation in artificial intelligence, critical minerals, economic security and maritime security, noting that both countries were emerging as leading AI nations and were already collaborating on cutting-edge technologies.

Amid global uncertainty, Cooper said the two democracies shared a commitment to economic security and trusted partnerships, providing a strong foundation for deeper strategic cooperation.

The two sides also reviewed progress in education, people-to-people exchanges and clean energy collaboration, reflecting the broadening scope of the India-UK partnership.

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