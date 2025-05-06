DT
India, UK clinch Free Trade Agreement, PM Modi announces after call with Keir Starmer 

India, UK clinch Free Trade Agreement, PM Modi announces after call with Keir Starmer 

Says the agreement will deepen India and the UK's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:17 PM May 06, 2025 IST
Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer. File photos
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced sealing of the long-pending India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

The announcement came after a phone call between PM and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer.

Taking to X, the PM said, "Delighted to speak with my friend PM @Keir_Starmer. In a historic milestone, India and the UK have successfully concluded an ambitious and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement, along with a Double Contribution Convention."

Modi said these landmark agreements would further deepen India and the UK's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and catalyse trade, investment, growth, job creation, and innovation in both our economies.

"I look forward to welcoming PM Starmer to India soon," he added.

