India, UK to hold FTA talks despite Hardeep Singh Nijjar irritant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 8

In a signal that other G7 countries are not inclined to emulate fellow member Canada’s example of severing trade talks following the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 30-member delegation from the UK has arrived and will begin the 14th next round of talks for an FTA from Monday.

Canada has broken off talks on a precursor pact to a FTA after its PM Justin Trudeau alleged a potential Indian link in the murder of Nijjar.

Although UK PM Rishi Sunak and Trudeau had spoken last week to discuss the Nijjar row with the former reaffirming the UK’s position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, there are no signs that London wishes to escalate the issue beyond making this point.

