India-UK trade agreement may get implemented in April 2026: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said the free trade agreement between India and the UK is expected to be implemented from mid-April this year, reported agencies.

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Last year, on July 24, India and the UK took a major step in building a stronger economic partnership with the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

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Under the deal, about 99 per cent of Indian exports will make their way to the UK market duty-free, while the tariffs on British goods, including cars and whisky, will be lowered in India.

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Apart from this, the services sector, a strong driver of India’s economy, will also see wide-ranging benefits. The agreement provides greater market access in IT and IT-enabled services, financial and legal services, professional and educational services, and digital trade.

Additionally, Indian professionals, including those deployed by companies to work in the UK across all services sectors, professionals deployed on contracts such as architects, engineers, chefs, yoga instructors, and musicians, will benefit from simplified visa procedures and liberalised entry categories, making it easier for talent to work in the UK.

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The agreement needs approval from the UK Parliament before it is implemented. While in India such agreements are approved by the Union Cabinet. It will be implemented on a mutually agreed date following approval by the British Parliament.

According to Goyal, it will be the fastest deal to be approved by the British Parliament. It usually takes a year and a half to process. The UK agreement was signed in July 2025, and we will bring it into force (EIF) in one month from now, he said at an event organised by ASSOCHAM.

He stated that Double Contribution Convention (DCC) will be implemented with CETA. DCC will exempt Indian professionals and their employers from social security payments in the UK for up to three years, improving the cost competitiveness of Indian talent.