DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / India-UK trade deal to prove boon for textile hub Ludhiana

India-UK trade deal to prove boon for textile hub Ludhiana

The agreement is expected to take effect within a year
article_Author
Kuldeep SIngh
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Jul 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India is poised to see a 30-45 per cent surge in textile exports to the UK by 2030, following the signing of a landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Thursday — a move expected to significantly benefit production hubs such as Ludhiana in Punjab.

Advertisement

Under the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer, the UK will reduce import duties to zero on 99 per cent of Indian exports.

A day after the historic pact, Commerce Ministry officials said the duty-free access for textiles and clothing will expand India’s share in the UK’s $27-billion textile import market. The projected 30-45 per cent rise in exports would translate into an additional $500-800 million in value.

Advertisement

“Indian readymade garments gain a cost advantage over China, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia, potentially doubling India’s share of UK textile imports from 6 per cent to 12 per cent, or $1.1–1.2 billion annually,” the ministry said. India’s current global textile exports stand at $37 billion.

‘May take away perks over carbon tax’

India may consider taking away certain concessions granted under the India-UK trade pact if the UK imposes non-tariff barriers like carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), a government source said on Friday. The UK is scheduled to implement CBAM in 2027 to address carbon leakage and support the country’s decarbonisation goals. Under this, those exporting goods to the UK have to report the carbon content of the commodity, based on which they will be taxed.

The agreement is expected to take effect within a year, pending ratification by the UK Parliament. “It will be discussed in the select committee and passed by both Houses,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday, expressing hope for swift implementation. He added that the government would focus on building the capacity of Indian exporters to maximise benefits from the deal.

Advertisement

The FTA is also expected to boost agricultural and processed food exports to the UK by over 50 per cent in the next three years. Key gainers include shrimp, rice, fruits, nuts and preserved vegetables.

Engineering goods — including electrical machinery, auto parts, industrial equipment and construction machinery — are set to benefit significantly, with exports to the UK projected to nearly double within five years to over $7.5 billion. The UK is currently India’s sixth-largest engineering export destination.

India’s engineering exports reached a record $116.67 billion in 2024–25 (April–March), with $4.28 billion going to the UK. By contrast, the UK’s global engineering imports stood at $193.52 billion during the same period.

In the leather and footwear segment, exports to the UK are expected to touch $1 billion in the next two years — a major boost for manufacturers and exporters in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Delhi-NCR.

The UK remains one of India’s top 10 export destinations. In 2024-25, India exported goods worth $14.55 billion to the UK and imported goods valued at $8.61 billion, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts