India-UK trade relations augment as British delegation announces deals worth 1 billion pounds

The UK government on Monday highlighted the launch of new agreements worth £1 billion as the first major British delegation arrived in India to maximise the benefits of the bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

More than 100 companies from various industries have travelled to India alongside UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds, Scotland Secretary Douglas Alexander, and Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary Angela Eagle, accompanied by seven mayors from northern England.

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The so-called Great North mission comes nearly three months after the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into effect on July 15.

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“Our trade deal with India opened the door, and now regional businesses are walking through it, with our northern mayors leading the way in building partnerships to drive jobs, investment and growth,” Reynolds said in a pre-visit statement.

“From advanced manufacturing to education, we want to continue to deepen ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies to bring opportunities for businesses and consumers in all corners of both countries,” he said.

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The agreements announced during the visit include a £50 million investment by Meta for Data Technologies (MFD) to support AI research in the UK, while Menzies Aviation, a prominent UK aviation services firm, aims to generate more than £600 million in revenue through an expanded presence in India.

The UK Department for Business and Trade stated that the package reflects the UK’s ambitions to strengthen ties with one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. It also noted that agreements worth nearly £12 billion had been announced since the signing of the “landmark” CETA in July of the previous year.

“Our free trade agreement was hard-won and will now open up a big market for high-quality products like salmon and whisky,” Scotland Secretary Alexander said.

“I am determined to make sure Scotland’s producers can turn the trade deal into real business wins by helping them access and navigate this valuable market.

“Scotland’s success in markets like India is supported by the strength, reach and influence that come from being part of the UK. Boosting export opportunities and encouraging inward investment in Scotland means real benefits back at home in economic growth and jobs,” he said.