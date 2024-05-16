India underlines SAARC importance

New Delhi, May 15
India considers SAARC as an important regional association for cooperation in South Asia and has been taking several initiatives to bring the people of South Asia closer to each other, the MEA has conveyed to Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Md Golam Sarwar, who has been in India since May 11.
Sarwar was appointed 15th secretary general of SAARC in July last year, becoming the third Bangladeshi to hold the post.
