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Home / India / 'Carefully assess security risks': India advises citizens before taking up jobs in maritime conflict zones

'Carefully assess security risks': India advises citizens before taking up jobs in maritime conflict zones

Advisory comes days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last one week

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:39 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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A cargo vessel leaves a port in the Black Sea, in Odesa, Ukraine. Reuters file
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India on Sunday urged its citizens to carefully assess the security situation before taking up jobs in maritime zones witnessing conflicts, especially in the Black Sea region.

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In an advisory, New Delhi flagged concerns over the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas, saying they "remains highly volatile" due to the ongoing conflict.

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The advisory came days after five Indians were killed in attacks on two commercial vessels in the Black Sea region in the last one week.

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"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas "remains highly volatile due to the ongoing conflict."

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"Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks," it said.

"Since April, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives," it added.

The MEA said those who choose to undertake such employment should exercise the utmost caution and observe prescribed precautions.

It appealed to those Indians seeking employment to obtain "comprehensive information from employers/ recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures."

"Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency," the MEA said.

It also asked those Indians to keep their family members informed of itinerary and maintain regular contact.

"Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region," the MEA said.

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