India urges citizens to leave Iran immediately amid escalating unrest and violence

India on Wednesday asked its nationals, currently in Iran, to leave the country at the earliest, citing a rapidly evolving security situation amid continuing unrest, and issued a fresh warning against all travels to the Islamic Republic until further notice.

Advertisement

In an advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran, New Delhi advised Indian nationals — including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists — to depart Iran using all available means of transport, including commercial flights.

Advertisement

The advisory follows earlier warnings issued this month and reflects growing concern in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) over the deteriorating internal situation in the country.

Advertisement

“In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport,” the embassy said, reiterating that citizens should exercise extreme caution, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, remain in close contact with the Indian mission and monitor local media for developments.

MEA, in a parallel advisory issued in New Delhi, said Indian nationals were “once again strongly advised” to avoid travel to Iran until further notice. It referred to its earlier advisory of January 5, which had cautioned against non-essential travel and urged Indians already in Iran to stay vigilant.

Advertisement

Indian nationals currently in Iran have been asked to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identification papers, readily accessible at all times. The embassy has also released multiple emergency helpline numbers and an official email address to assist those seeking support or evacuation-related guidance.

In a move aimed at strengthening communication during a volatile period, the embassy has urged all Indian nationals in Iran who have not yet registered with it to do so immediately through MEA’s online registration portal. Families in India have been asked to complete the registration on behalf of their relatives in Iran in case internet disruptions prevent access from within the country.

The advisory comes against the backdrop of widespread unrest that erupted in Iran in late December, driven by deepening economic distress and mounting public anger against the country’s clerical establishment. Protests in several cities have turned violent, prompting a harsh security crackdown.

The situation has drawn international concern, with global human rights organisations condemning the use of force against protesters. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has called for restraint by Iranian authorities and urged an end to the use of lethal force against demonstrators.

While MEA has not disclosed the exact number of Indians currently in Iran, official estimates suggest a sizeable presence comprising students, traders, religious pilgrims and long-term residents. The Indian government has in recent years carried out large-scale evacuation operations from conflict zones in West Asia, underscoring its heightened sensitivity to the safety of nationals abroad.

Officials indicated that the situation is being closely monitored and further advisories will be issued as necessary, depending on how events unfold on the ground in Iran.